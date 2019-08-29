WWE Rumors: Company in talks with 2 fired Superstars to make a surprise return and become 'top stars'

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.93K // 29 Aug 2019, 17:07 IST

Enzo Amore to return?

One of the most popular Tag Teams in WWE - Enzo and Cass - might soon return to the company as per recent reports. The two Superstars, who spent a majority of their careers in WWE as a tag team, were both fired in 2018 due to backstage issues.

Even though the two were pursuing singles careers back then, WWE might be looking to bring the two back as a tag team.

Enzo and Cass heading to NXT?

With NXT moving to the same network that airs RAW, WWE is in search of big names that could help bring more eyeballs to the yellow band as they prepare to go head to head against AEW on Wednesday nights. And what could be better than to bring in one of the most-loved tag teams of NXT back to the brand.

Here is what Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated:

WWE has been in contact with Enzo and Cass about a surprise return to be top stars on the NXT brand. We don't know if they've accepted, but Cass really hasn't done much on the indie scene and has also made it clear he wants to get back.

Enzo, who really knows? He says a lot of things but his rap career isn't exactly going anywhere and he also hasn't done much on the indie scene, but hasn't walked away from wrestling either. We don't know, but the obvious speculation is either a return on the first show or, the way Vince thinks, I could see the third show being the favorite.

Who could be behind this decision?

While NXT is almost completely under Triple H's control, the report hints that it could actually be Vince McMahon who wants Big Cass and Enzo Amore to become a part of the next phase of NXT.

