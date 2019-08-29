WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman is the genius behind former Champion's spectacular heel turn

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 996 // 29 Aug 2019, 16:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman is truly a genius

The Boss finally returned to Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks back after being on a sabbatical since WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley had lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to the IIconics.

Various backstage reports stated that Sasha Banks was unhappy with WWE and their creative decisions which is why she decided to take some time off. Banks finally made her much-awaited return, however, with a major change in her character.

Banks interrupted Natalya during one of her promos and went on to viciously beat the former SmackDown Women's Champion. The Boss then entered into a scuffle with Becky Lynch and has been feuding with the RAW Women's Champion ever since.

Paul Heyman's role in Sasha Banks' new character

PW Torch has stated that Paul Heyman is very involved in Sasha Banks' new heel character and he is the one who wrote the recent heel turn 'explanation' promo she cut on RAW.

Cagesideseats has stated:

Paul Heyman has been very involved with developing Sasha Banks’ heel character, per PW Torch. It’s believed he was responsible for her promo that opened this week’s Raw.

What is next for The Boss?

While Banks' promo on RAW received mixed reviews, it is safe to assume that with the Executive Director of RAW behind her, she will continue to receive a push. A match between The Boss and The Man seems imminent at Clash of Champions, and it's quite likely that Banks will take the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch.

While Sasha's former Tag Team partner Bayley is already Champion on SmackDown, it would be interesting to see if Banks will win the RAW Women's Championship yet again.

Also Read: 'The Fiend' finally gets a major title match, Former Champion could return and form a team with Bray Wyatt