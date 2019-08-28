WWE Rumor Roundup: 'The Fiend' finally gets a major title match, Former Champion could return and form a team with Bray Wyatt - 28 August 2019

What's next for Bray Wyatt?

RAW and SmackDown are over and it is safe to say, that it was a good week on WWE television. From Ali moving on in the KOTR tournament to Dolph Ziggler teaming with Bobby Roode, this week was full of surprising moments.

Let us take a look at the 5 most interesting rumors and news from today that you certainly need to know:

#5 Reason why Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler teamed

Bobby Roode, now known as Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, are two of the most experienced and spectacular in-ring performers in WWE today. However, it came as a surprise to most of the fans when the two were announced as part of the Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW as a tag team.

This decision came out of the blue, as WWE had not teased a team-up between the two Superstars before this and made the fans wonder why WWE decided to form this brand new tag-team.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed:

The new tag team of Roode and Ziggler was formed so that they could make Braun Strowman look good in the tag team match, as well as make it an exciting match as WWE officials backstage believe that Strowman's in-ring skills aren't up to scratch and may need help to put together a good match.

(H/T: SportsKeeda.com)

Being a great athlete and specifically, an amazing 'seller' has worked against Ziggler in WWE, as he is mostly used to get other superstars over (case in point: Goldberg), instead of getting a push himself. It looks like that pattern is going to continue for the time being, and The Showoff and The Glorious One will merely be stepping stones for The Monster Among Men - Braun Strowman.

