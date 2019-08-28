WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler tag team was formed

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will defend their RAW Tag Team titles against Roode and Ziggler

This past week on WWE RAW, there was an eight-team tag turmoil match, with the winners of the match getting a shot at the RAW Tag Team titles, currently around the waist of Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

We saw a new tag team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who defeated Lucha House Party, The Revival, B Team, and Heavy Machinery to win the match and an opportunity to face the RAW Tag Team champions at Clash of Champions.

Rollins and Strowman, who won the titles last week on RAW, will defend it for the first time at Clash of Champions.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter have revealed that the new tag team of Roode and Ziggler was formed so that they could make Braun Strowman look good in the tag team match, as well as make it an exciting match as WWE officials backstage believe that Strowman's in-ring skills aren't up to scratch and may need help to put together a good match.

Both Roode and Ziggler are experienced wrestlers who are very good in the ring, and are also great tag team wrestlers.

This is Strowman's second run as the RAW Tag Team Champion, the previous one coming in 2018 after he defeated Sheamus and Cesaro at WrestleMania 34, with the help of a kid in the audience, Nicholas.

Strowman and Rollins will also have a one-on-one match at Clash of Champions, where Rollins will defend his Universal title.

Clash of Champions takes place on September 15, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center.

