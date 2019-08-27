5 reasons why Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are now a tag team

This week on WWE RAW, we had a match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team titles currently held by Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

The winners of the 8-team Tag Team Turmoil match were to face Rollins and Strowman at Clash of Champions for the RAW Tag Team titles. One of the tag teams in the match was the newest tag team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, who eliminated Lucha House Party, The Revival, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, and finally, Heavy Machinery, to earn a chance to face Rollins and Strowman.

It was a surprising turn of events to see the two veteran wrestlers join forces on RAW, and we delve into 5 possible reasons why Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are now a tag team:

#5 AEW calling

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are two reliabe veterans who can put on great matches, and are good on the mic too. WWE runs the risk of alienating them if they do not put both Superstars on television, which could force them to leave the company and find pastures anew - like AEW.

AEW would benefit hugely from Superstars like Ziggler and Roode to build their men's division and take their competition head on.

While Ziggler has been on PPVs recently, with his last match at a PPV coming at Extreme Rules in July, where he faced off against Kevin Owens (which ended in under 20 seconds in favour of Owens, though), Roode's last match at a PPV was way back in Super Showdown in June, where he was a part of the Battle Royal.

These two Superstars who have been severely underutilised on RAW and WWE needed to put them in a match for a title to keep them happy.

