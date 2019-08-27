WWE News: Newly formed team wins Tag Team Turmoil to face Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 369 // 27 Aug 2019, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

Some developments in WWE are strange. There are some things that no one sees coming. One such thing appears to be the current Tag Team scene on WWE RAW. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins became the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions last week when they defeated Gallows and Anderson.

Now, the two of them are set to defend their titles for the first time in three weeks time, when they face an absolutely new tag team.

To decide the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team titles, on this week's episode of the Red Brand show, there was a Tag Team Turmoil tournament. After the air had cleared, the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were left standing as the only team.

Tag Team Turmoil on WWE RAW

This week's RAW saw a Tag Team Turmoil tournament. Eight teams put their bodies on the line as they faced each other in a tournament to become the next challengers for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The two teams who were favorites to win -- The OC and Viking Raiders -- were unable to do so, as when they faced each other they were eliminated via Double Disqualification for not listening to the referee's instructions.

The team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler came out next and went through the rest of the teams, like a hot knife through butter. In the end, Roode and Ziggler were the last men standing.

The RAW Tag Team Championship situation

Currently, the tag team championship situation on RAW is rather strange. The two teams who will be vying for the titles at Clash of Champions were not even tag teams two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Also, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are in the middle of a feud of their own, as they will be pulling double duty at Clash of Champions. Strowman will challenge Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship.

Roode has not been doing much on RAW, and Ziggler has been getting demolished by each of his opponents. It will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming weeks.