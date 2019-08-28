WWE Rumors: Current KOTR participant to be unfortunately removed from the tournament due to 'injury'

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.24K // 28 Aug 2019, 16:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman

The ongoing King of the Ring tournament has been a breath of fresh air on RAW and SmackDown for the past couple of weeks. The popular tournament made its return to WWE for the first time after 2015 and has been a major success.

Fans have been treated to great action each week by all the 16 men involved in the tournament. One of the breakout stars of the tournament has to be Cedric Alexander who defeated Sami Zayn to advance in the tournament and will face Baron Corbin next week.

Cedric Alexander to suffer injury

Baron Corbin, who is another favourite to win the Tournament, will most likely be winning his match against the former Cruiserweight Champion next week, as per Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer has stated that WWE has written a leg injury as part of the story for Alexander. So, in all likelihood, Corbin will take advantage and pick up the win, moving forward in the tournament.

Baron Corbin to win the tournament?

There is a lot of speculation regarding The Lonewolf being the likely winner of the tournament. With other favorites like Drew McIntyre and Buddy Murphy already eliminated, it is indeed highly probable that WWE is going to have this former US Champion come out as the new 'King' by the end of the tournament.

As for Cedric, it has been reported that the Executive Director of RAW - Paul Heyman - is quite impressed with the former ROH Superstars and he will get a major push soon.

Do you think Baron Corbin defeating Cedric Alexander in the King of the Ring Tournament is a good idea, or should the 205 Alumni be the won to advance to the next round? Let us know in the comments!

Also Read: Backstage reason why SmackDown Superstar 'rubbed people the wrong way' revealed