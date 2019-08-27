WWE News: Backstage reason why SmackDown Superstar 'rubbed people the wrong way' revealed

Buddy Murphy has gone from being SmackDown's best-kept secret to one of the hottest stars on the roster right now. After being 'accidentally' involved in the ongoing storyline with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, Murphy shined in-ring when he took on Reigns and Bryan respectively on SmackDown Live - even garnering an upset win over Daniel.

Murphy was recently a guest on State of Combat with Brian Cambell. The 30-year-old spoke a variety of topics, including why it took him so long to reach his potential and why he rubbed people backstage in a wrong way.

Buddy Murphy on deciding to 'go out on his own sword'

The former Cruiserweight Champion revealed that by the end of 2017, he had decided not to worry about consequences and just put himself out there.

"I was like, 'I'm going to die on my sword. I'm going to do what I do, and it's going to rub a lot of people the wrong way, but you might as well go out on your own sword,''

I rubbed people the wrong way because they wanted it a set way, but I felt like I had to do what I loved and I wanted to bring back what I loved. That was the starting point for what you see today. The love for wrestling is back in me, and I think you can see that by the quality that I want to produce. I want to be the best I can be and be known as one of the best in the world and for people to realize that I was always this from the beginning.

While Murphy had languished for long in NXT, his career took a 360-turn after he moved to 205 Live and impressed everyone with his skills, so much so that he was eventually moved to the main roster where he currently performs on SmackDown Live.

