WWE News: Veteran reveals backstage reaction to Brock Lesnar getting an unauthorized tattoo; Lesnar's reaction

Brock Lesnar

It is a well-known fact that Brock Lesnar is a man of his own will. The sheer profitability of The Beast Incarnate has resulted in WWE relaxing a lot of the rules for him. However, Jim Ross revealed on the podcast 'Grilling JR' why he had an issue with Brock Lesnar getting a tattoo done without informing the WWE in advance, and how he dealt with the situation.

Why did the tattoo cause an issue:

Here is what JR stated was the main issue with the tattoo:

Well, I explained to him that it had an impact on business, and that impact took money out of his pocket. Because if we have to slow down the production or the release of, let’s say an action figure. You know, a guy can make six figures-plus quite easily if his action figure is accurate, authentic and out in a timely basis. So that was the issue there, is that we had an agreement with action figure people and video game people on these guys’ likeness, and to make sure that they look good, and they look authentic and so forth. And then all of a sudden you’ve got this giant tattoo on a guys’ back that is missing from all the other stuff. It looks like you’re buying dated material from the get-go.

Making Brock Lesnar apologizes

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed his talk with Brock Lesnar:

There was no yelling and screaming, or threats or all that Wild West minutiae. We just had a great — we had a conversation, he got it. And he apologized and said, you know, ‘I understand.’ He said, ‘I didn’t think of those things.’

And I explained to him, ‘It’s not a personal rule for you, Brock. It goes for everybody. These people pay us a lot of money, and therefore we’re gonna pay you a lot of money on these video games and all these things.’ And when you’re jacking around with money that’s a fat six figures, half a mil. More than that. And if you get really hot like Austin did, seven figure royalty checks, then you know.

Jim Ross also spoke about how the conversation was not confrontational and how he used his philosophy on the boys.

I used my own philosophy with a lot of the boys, that I’d give advice about Vince. You know, you can communicate and converse, don’t confront. So that wasn’t a time to confront him. He needed information, I gave it to him. And he took it like a man and we moved on.

(H/T Credit: Lordsofpain)

It is quite interesrting that the very tattoo that landed the Beast Incarnate in trouble during his early days has now become iconic and one of the most interesting things about Lesnar's persona.

