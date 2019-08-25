WWE Rumor Roundup: Intriguing future plans for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Current Champion's frustrations with Vince McMahon - 25 August 2019

Bray Wyatt

It has been quite an eventful week in the world of pro-wrestling. From PAC finally joining AEW to replace Jon Moxley at All Out to Fenix suffering an injury which may lead to him dropping out of the All Out card, it has been rough for AEW.

However, we shall focus on the most interesting news and rumors emerging from WWE in this article. It has been a great week for WWE Superstars and their relationships as The Rock finally married his girlfriend of 12 years, and Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged. However, there is another WWE Superstar who got married this week in a secret ceremony.

Let's take a look at who that is and other interesting stories for today:

#1 24/7 Championship gets an unexpected Champion

It can be said without any argument that the 24/7 Championship has been a breath of fresh air in the WWE. While the audience had rejected the concept initially, R-Truth and other Superstars involved have made the 24/7 Championship segment one of the most awaited in WWE.

While R-Truth has held the green title for the majority of the time, we have seen a variety of 24/7 Champions in the process. From a General Manager to a Hall of Famer, from a former WWE Champion to a pregnant lady, WWE has continued to surprise us with the people who can win the belt.

Another such surprise took place when FOX Sports host Rob Stone managed to take the Championship from R-Truth. Unfortunately for Stone, however, Elias - who was the 24/7 Champion before R-Truth won the belt - was able to win it back in quick fashion.

