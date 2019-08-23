5 WWE Superstars set to get a massive push as per reports: King of the Ring winner, reason behind unexpected push

Braun Strowman

WWE has one of the strongest rosters it has had at this point in time. While Superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton continue to lead the roster, there are a lot of Superstars who will be getting the spotlight on them and a major push soon.

With growing competition from other promotions, and WWE making Paul Heyman the Executive Director of RAW, many unconventional superstars will finally get a chance to shine. It is certainly an interesting time to be a WWE Superstar today.

Let us take a look at 5 Superstars who are set to get a massive push as per backstage reports:

#5 Andrade

There have been multiple reports that crop up from time to time stating that Vince McMahon is quite pleased with the Mexican Superstar. However, initially, McMahon did not want to push Andrade because of his poor English.

However, it has been reported recently that Andrade has 'people in power' behind him, and he is likely to get a major push soon. It is quite possible that Andrade might end up as a finalist in the on-going KOTR tournament.

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON has stated:

There are people who… he has people in power who are behind him, yet they don’t do anything with him so it’s kinda a weird thing, but I guess now is the start of attempting to do something with him.”

Andrade is a former NXT Champion but is yet to win his first main roster Championship. He has provided the fans with stellar matches with the likes of Rey Mysterio and Apollo week-in and week-out, so we are quite hopeful that El Idolo will soon get his major push.

