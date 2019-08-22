WWE Rumors: Popular live television show to be canceled, roster speaks out

Shiven Sachdeva

Is Vince McMahon behind the decision?

205 Live to be scrapped?

WWE Network has been going through an overhaul as of late. The first major changes were made to the interface and this week WWE announced that NXT will be moving to USA Network. Although NXT will continue to air on WWE Network with a one-day delay, it is no longer a network exclusive series.

However, while NXT will still be part of the network going forward, the same cannot be said about 205 Live.

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON has stated:

It may mean 205 Live goes to WWE Network although a lot of people think 205 Live is going to disappear and it probably should because talk about a failed experiment, that’s a failed experiment.

Cagesideseats has also stated that stars on 205 Live think the show will end next month, per Twitter’s rovert.

One of the reasons behind this decision could be FOX wanting to have a 3-hour taping for SmackDown:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer says SmackDown on Fox is “being talked about for three hours”, with the third hour airing on FS1 or WWE Network.

What could be the future?

There have been reports stating that WWE could be planning a new show to replace 205 Live. However, while a majority of the WWE fans might not watch 205 Live, it has developed a cult following and those who watch the show have maintained that it has some of the best in-ring contests the company has to offer.

It should also be noted that removing 205 Live from the WWE Network would mean that NXT UK will remain the only in-ring weekly show exclusive to the WWE Network, and that might not be a very good idea in terms of offering choice to the subscribers.

