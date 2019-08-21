WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon to give up creative control, Iconic veteran refuses company's offer and joins AEW instead - 21st August 2019

Triple H

There has been a lot of newsworthy buzz surrounding the wrestling world this week, and we can't wait to bring you some of the biggest news and rumors today.

Some of the biggest news coming today related to the major changes that are coming NXT's way and how AEW is doing there best to counter WWE to build their strong brand.

Let us take a look at 5 of the biggest news and rumors of today:

#5 205 Live to be canceled?

There has been a lot of talk regarding SmackDown moving to FOX and hence the SmackDown tapings taking place on Fridays. Reports have stated that FOX wants the tapings to be 3 hours long and it isn't certain as of now what the 3 hours would be.

While it would be easy to assume that the third hour might be the 205 Live episode as it is right now, there has been talk about possibly canceling 205 Live as it is seen as a failed experiment.

Here is what Dave Meltzer has stated:

It may mean 205 Live goes to WWE Network although a lot of people think 205 Live is going to disappear and it probably should because talk about a failed experiment, that’s a failed experiment.

While 205 might not be a success in the conventional sense, it has amassed a major following among WWE Network subscribers who look forward to the fast-paced great in-ring action each week. So, canceling the purple brand may not be a very good idea as they have already lost the exclusivity of NXT after the deal with USA Network.

Do you think canceling 205 Live would be a good decision? Let us know in the comment section.

