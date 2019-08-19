6 most intriguing backstage rumors regarding 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt - WWE unhappy with The Fiend character, Wyatt calls out Vince McMahon

Let him in!

While a former WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt failed to reach his potential during his first run with WWE. Even though Wyatt tasted success during the early days of his career, his character had become rather stale up until Wyatt decided to undergo a complete makeover and returned to WWE as The Fiend this year.

Starting with 'mind-boggling' vignettes called the Firefly Funhouse segments, Wyatt also gave us a peek into his new character 'The Fiend'. This avatar of Bray Wyatt finally made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam completely mesmerizing the fans at home and in attendance.

Let us look at the 6 most buzzworthy rumors and news regarding Bray Wyatt recently:

#6 Reason behind Wyatt's absence after SummerSlam

While SummerSlam was filled with enjoyable moments, it is hard to deny that it was Bray Wyatt who made the biggest splash on the show.

The Fiend finally made his in-ring debut and made quick work of former Universal Champion Finn Balor. However, surprisingly, Wyatt had no mention on RAW or SmackDown following SummerSlam. Forget Wyatt making another in-ring appearance, we did not even get a Firefly Funhouse segment.

As per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, the reason behind Wyatt's absence was that WWE wanted it to feel special. Here is what Satin had to say:

From what I’ve heard, Bray Wyatt wasn’t shown on WWE TV this week to follow up on “The Fiend” debuting at SummerSlam because they want his character to be special and for it to feel like you’ll never know when he’s going to strike next.

WWE needs to be careful in booking Bray Wyatt, as he is probably one of the hottest Superstars right now, and having too much time in-between his appearances could lead to disinterest among the fans.

There have been reports stating that Wyatt will, indeed, be a part of this week's Monday Night RAW.

