Opinion: SmackDown's FOX premiere should be The Fiend's playground for decimating legends

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 179 // 19 Aug 2019, 19:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Bray Wyatt attack another legend?

Bray Wyatt may just be the hottest name in wrestling right now, despite having not even appeared on television at all last week.

His entrance at SummerSlam, though, gave some incredible nods to the previous Bray Wyatt character and it soon emerged that Bray Wyatt introduced us to the Fiend way back in 2015.

The Fiend would also make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam against Finn Balor having previously laid waste to the first ever Universal Champion, the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley and Olympic Gold Medallist Kurt Angle - and he's now acting out everyone's worst nightmare on anyone who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

So, who's next? Well, myself and Korey Gunz spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKUssions podcast to discuss when we should see The Fiend next - where I said I could happily only see Bray Wyatt as the Firefly Funhouse presenter until the first ever SmackDown on FOX, where I hope to see a triumphant return of The Fiend.

With several former Superstars and WWE legends already confirmed to be in attendance, you might ask, "Who's next?"

Well, it could aptly be Goldberg, which would be a huge scalp, or even Hulk Hogan for a huge pop - but one man I'd love to see The Fiend annihilate, and I say this as a huge fan of both men, would be The Icon - Sting.

If Sting isn't healthy enough to compete in one more match, then a Mandible Claw may just be the way forward to completely put over The Fiend as WWE's most dominant star.

Advertisement

If Sting can wrestle another match, of course The Undertaker would be everyone's first choice - but a match against The Fiend would be an insane draw, too, and an incredible way to propel The Fiend right up the rankings as a top star.

Of course, there's no wrong answer - aside from having so many legends in one place and not feeding one of them to The Fiend. So who will it be?

You can let us know your choice for Wyatt's next victim in the comments section below.