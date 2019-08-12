WWE Rumors: Unique reason why the company is set to give former World Champion a major push after his win at SummerSlam

Wyatt is a former WWE Champion

Bray Wyatt finally debuted his Fiend character inside the ring for the first time at SummerSlam. After weeks of teasing the fans with vignettes, promos and even live cameos during RAW or SmackDown, Bray Wyatt's true re-debut was a sight to behold.

Fans and critics alike, have been praising Wyatt's character and at SummerSlam, The Fiend made it very clear that he is here to make a mark on WWE. Wyatt defeated Finn Balor, but that isn't the best news coming out of SummerSlam for the former WWE Champion.

As per Cagesideseats:

Based on the quantity of merchandise for Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick that was available in Toronto for SummerSlam, expect a big push for The Fiend and Firefly FunHouse.

Vince McMahon is a thorough businessman and one of the most important reasons behind him pushing a Superstar has been the amount of merchandise the Superstar can sell. One of the reasons John Cena was never turned heel was precisely because McMahon did not want to see a dip in the Cena merchandise bought by children.

What could be in store for Bray Wyatt?

Wyatt had grown extremely stale in his previous character, and after his short-term alliance with Matt Hardy came to an end, he was sent on a sabbatical from WWE. However, Rotunda has managed to turn around his career and is quite likely the most buzzworthy superstar in WWE right now.

With WWE being very high on The Fiend, and reports suggesting that Wyatt's new gimmick has turned out to be a major merchandise seller, it is very much possible that Wyatt moves onto the main event scene and challenges either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston for the Universal or WWE Championship next.

