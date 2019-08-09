WWE News: SmackDown Superstar to undergo neck surgery; cancels SummerSlam appearance

SmackDown

What's the story?

There is nothing that could be worse for any professional athlete than to have their career cut short due to injury. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to former Diva's Champion Paige as she had to take early retirement from Wrestling owing to her severe neck injury.

Paige had to miss her SummerSlam meet and greet appearance as she needed to visit her doctor owing to her neck injury. Paige revealed that she is required to undergo another neck surgery.

In case you didn't know...

Paige is a former NXT Women's Champion as well as WWE Diva's Champion. Not only that, she is also a former General Manager of SmackDown and currently serves as the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane - The Kabuki Warriors.

The 26-year-old had to retire last year owing to a neck injury she had been suffering and announced her retirement from in-ring action in the RAW after WrestleMania 34.

The heart of the matter

Paige was quite upset that she could not make it to the meet and greet for SummerSlam and here is what she Tweeted:

Me and my fave Dr! Dr Juan Uribe. He did an amazing job on my last neck surgery. Also the miracle worker for Nikki Bella and TJ Wilson's necks! Unfortunately, the match from Uniondale created a new hernia that we thought would heal. It did not. Sooo... One more surgery to go.

She also joked about how she has a 60-year old's neck. Paige also apologized to her fans who she could not meet due to her neck issues.

What's next?

Unfortunately, Paige and The Kabuki Warriors are yet to play any significant role in WWE programming, and we can only hope that changes soon!

