WWE Rumor Roundup: Big SummerSlam match canceled, backstage reasons behind the Golberg/Ziggler match - 8th August 2019

What will Reigns do at SummerSlam?

Welcome to the daily rumor roundup of Sportskeeda where we do our best to bring to you the top 5 buzzworthy rumors of the day. And we have some great stories in store for you today!

With the biggest party of the summer - SummerSlam - right around the corner, the wrestling world is filled with speculations regarding the show. So without further ado, let's look at the 5 biggest rumors in WWE of today that you should be aware of:

#5 New plans for Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

There were reports earlier which stated that Bryan would be revealed as the attacker targeting Roman Reigns over the past few weeks. This would lead to a match between the two at the biggest party of the summer.

However, the latest plans seem to indicate that Daniel Bryan will not be competing at SummerSlam this year. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that while Reigns and Bryan may continue their ongoing angle at SummerSlam, they will not be facing each other.

Daniel Bryan's career-changing announcement has been scrapped. They are not going to wrestle. But some angle may happen. That's been scrapped (Daniel Bryan's career-changing announcement). However, they are going to do the reveal for this thing which they are almost at. I can't imagine them doing SummerSlam and not having Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on the show at all.

They are not going to wrestle but they may do the reveal or something like that on the show or something. Some angle. Obviously, they are going to continue the angle that will lead to something on the following PPV. That angel was going, I guess they lost their timing on it and now it's not ready for the PPV.

(Thanks to Lennard Surrao of Sportskeeda.com for the transcript)

