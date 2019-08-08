WWE Rumors: Backstage reasons for Dolph Ziggler facing Goldberg (Exclusive)

Goldberg vs The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia

What’s the story?

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an angry Dolph Ziggler poking the bear so to speak and calling out Goldberg. On this week’s SmackDown, he even made the full and infamous Goldberg entrance, just without banging his head on a door and cutting himself open.

But why Ziggler? Why was he chosen to face Goldberg when his return has thus far been a losing streak for the ages? Well, according to sources within WWE, it comes down to his experience and weight.

In case you didn’t know…

Goldberg is a bonafide legend of the pro wrestling scene, despite a historically recognised lack of wrestling training and experience. His booking during his time in WCW saw an undefeated streak comprising a vast amount of short, intense matches take him all the way to the WCW World Championship. Since losing that undefeated streak to Kevin Nash though, things started to unravel.

Goldberg’s initial WWE run was not remembered too fondly, particularly considering the awkward ending. Goldberg would face Brock Lesnar in a WrestleMania match that would be hijacked by a crowd angry with both men for leaving the company immediately afterwards.

Goldberg’s return to the company to face Brock Lesnar again has been much better received. This may be because literally, anybody would get overusing the “beat Brock in less than two minutes” formula.

Most recently though, his match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia was an extremely difficult watch for fans, with mistakes made, a very slow pace and a high possibility that Goldberg had been concussed for a large majority of the match.

The heart of the matter

Rumors abound that Goldberg is looking to redeem himself in the eyes of the fans and the company. The suggestion has been made to me that Dolph Ziggler has been chosen to give him as easy a redemption as possible. When asked why Ziggler was chosen, a source had this to say:

“For his experience. Everyone looks good wrestling with Dolph. WWE loves Dolph. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

One thing that was also mentioned by another source was actually Dolph Ziggler’s weight compared to The Undertaker.

“You remember the Jackhammer? I do. We all do. Dolph’s safe and he doesn’t weigh too much, really.”

What’s next?

The match is unlikely to go the distance. It is also extremely unlikely that Ziggler will come out of this match with anything but a pinfall loss. For fans of Goldberg, this is going to be a wonderful display.

For everybody else, at least Ziggler will sell his heart out for you.

