WWE Rumors: Big SummerSlam match for Aleister Black cancelled

Aleister Black and Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

WWE's biggest show of the summer is only a few days away and believe it or not, WWE is still not sure about the final card. Many changes for the SummerSlam card were proposed backstage in the past week. While a few additions were made to the card, one previously scheduled match for the PPV was nixed.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the August 8th edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE pushed forward Aleister Black's match against Sami Zayn for the go-home SmackDown Live episode. As reported earlier, Vince McMahon changed up the script of the show this week and there was still some time left to fill after the alterations were made.

So what did WWE do? They just threw in the SummerSlam match featuring Black and Zayn.

In case you didn't know...

Zayn came out on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live and expressed his frustration at Black not accepting his SummerSlam challenge.

Black responded positively but didn't wish to wait until SummerSlam and an impromptu match between the two was booked. It was a short yet typical WWE match in which Aleister Black picked up with the win with the Black Mass.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer explained the reason why WWE cancelled Black vs. Zayn for SummerSlam on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

"So the deal with Aleister Black and Sami Zayn was when Vince showed up and didn't like SmackDown. He tore the whole show apart. When he was done with the stuff he didn't like and then changing the main event, they had an hour to fill. And so one of the ideas for that hour was, well, what can we do in this hour? Let's put Aleister Black's match with Sami Zayn on. So, that was one of the things they did to fill the hole. They took that off the PPV and that's the reason that's off the PPV."

What's next?

The SummerSlam card currently has ten confirmed matches with the possibility of at least two more matches being added. Black vs. Zayn, though, will not be one of them.

