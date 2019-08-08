WWE Rumors: Exciting Daniel Bryan storyline scrapped; new SummerSlam plans revealed

Daniel Bryan.

What's the story?

We're in the home stretch to SummerSlam and the rumour mills are predictably working overtime.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided updates on Daniel Bryan's role at the PPV while also focusing on the Roman Reigns storyline arc that has been unfolding on TV. Meltzer confirmed that Daniel Bryan's 'career-altering' announcement angle had been scrapped as the company just didn't have enough time to build it up for SummerSlam.

He even added while Reigns and Bryan are not expected to wrestle at the show, Creative will book angle at the show to advance the feud between the two former WWE Champions.

In case you didn't know...

WWE teased an exciting new direction for Bryan after he lost the SmackDown Tag Team titles along with Erick Rowan at Extreme Rules 2019. Bryan teased making an announcement that will alter his career and take it to the next level. It sounded great on paper and the enthusiasm forced viewers to tune into SmackDown Live.

However, the announcement kept getting postponed until it got overshadowed by the entire Roman Reigns assault saga. Erick Rowan was revealed as the potential attacker by Buddy Murphy. Bryan has since publicly shot down Murphy's claims and the storyline is now a messy cliffhanger.

The heart of the matter

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that WWE has scrapped the Daniel Bryan angle and that both Reigns and Bryan may not wrestle at the show. However, there will be an angle that pushes forward their feud.

Daniel Bryan's career-changing announcement has been scrapped. They are not going to wrestle. But some angle may happen. That's been scrapped (Daniel Bryan's career-changing announcement). However, they are going to do the reveal for this thing which they are almost at. I can't imagine them doing SummerSlam and not having Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on the show at all.

They are not going to wrestle but they may do the reveal or something like that on the show or something. Some angle. Obviously, they are going to continue the angle that will lead to something on the following PPV. That angel was going, I guess they lost their timing on it and now it's not ready for the PPV.

Meltzer's report of Reigns not wrestling contradicts WrestleVotes' claim of WWE looking at the Big Dog possibly going up against Buddy Murphy at the PPV.

As we had reported earlier, WWE will have a meeting later tonight to discuss the final card, which has already seen multiple matches being cancelled.

What's next?

The path towards SummerSlam is going to be full of twists and turns as Vince McMahon and the WWE are still not sure about a few angles heading into the show. We'll keep you updated on all the rumors and news regarding SummerSlam 2019.

