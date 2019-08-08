WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns' SummerSlam match finally revealed

Roman Reigns after the hit-and-run incident.

What's the story?

This week's SmackDown Live ended with Buddy Murphy revealing to Roman Reigns that Erick Rowan was the man behind the recent attacks against The Big Dog.

WrestleVotes has now reported that the WWE has discussed adding Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy to the SummerSlam card after the events that transpired on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

The entire Roman Reigns assault saga has been one big mess. It all started with an awkward scaffolding accident that was later revealed to be the mistake of a forklift operator after an 'internal investigation' was conducted by WWE.

Roman Reigns was attacked yet again on this week's Raw in a hit-and-run incident, which also served as a segment for Samoa Joe's possible face turn. The Samoan Submission Machine was widely speculated to be the perpetrator of the attacks but those rumors were put to rest on Raw.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns confronted Buddy Murphy in the locker room and demanded answers from the former 205 Live Superstar as he was spotted in the footage of the scaffold attack.

Murphy was tight-lipped and refused to give any information. The Big Dog was adamant and went on to unleash a beatdown on the WWE's Best Kept Secret. Murphy would eventually give in and reveal Erick Rowan's name as the attacker.

The heart of the matter

WrestleVotes claims that there were discussions backstage in the WWE last night about having Roman Reigns take on Buddy Murphy at SummerSlam. While nothing is set in stone, there is a big possibility of the match being added to the card as we edge closer to the show.

There were discussions last night about adding Roman Reigns vs Buddy Murphy to the SummerSlam card after the angle that went down on SmackDown. Source said it wasn’t decided either way yesterday, but it remains a possibility as we get closer to the show this weekend. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 7, 2019

As we had reported earlier, Daniel Bryan came out to denounce Murphy's claims and stated that Rowan had nothing to do with the attack.

It was also revealed by PWInsider, that WWE is working on different angles and have still not committed to one direction.

“Last night's SmackDown ended with a reveal that Rowan was responsible for the attacks on Roman Reigns, but we are told that may not be 100% set in stone as other ideas have been pitched. Reigns is slated to wrestle Daniel Bryan on a TON of live events coming out of SummerSlam.” H/t Credit: PWInsider

What's next?

WWE may have nixed the original plan of having Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and by the looks of it, have shifted the match for the period after SummerSlam. Samoa Joe & Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan was also pitched at one point but that doesn't seem like happening at the show either.

WWE would still want to accommodate Reigns on the SummerSlam card in some shape or form and having him face Murphy seems like a logical plan. The company can also book Rowan and Bryan to get involved in the match, which would plant the seeds for an angle that can play out after SummerSlam.