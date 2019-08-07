WWE News: Rowan 'had nothing to do with' Roman Reigns attack

Rowan has been accused of attacking Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Buddy Murphy revealed at the end of the August 6 episode of SmackDown Live that Rowan is the person responsible for the recent attacks on Roman Reigns.

However, in an interview with WWE.com following the show, Daniel Bryan insisted that his tag team partner “had nothing to do with” the incidents.

In case you didn't know…

Roman Reigns narrowly avoided injury when scaffold and metal fell down upon him in the backstage area on the July 30 episode of SmackDown Live.

After initially believing that the incident was a genuine error by a temporary forklift driver, Reigns was the victim of another attempted attack on the August 5 episode of Raw when he was forced to jump back into his car to avoid being hit by another vehicle.

On the following episode of SmackDown Live, “The Big Dog” accused Buddy Murphy of knowing something about the culprit, as the former 205 Live Superstar had been shown walking away in the background after the forklift incident.

When Reigns pushed him against a wall in the locker room, Murphy claimed that Rowan was responsible for carrying out the attacks.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview after SmackDown Live went off the air, Daniel Bryan insinuated that Buddy Murphy’s accusation was false and that Rowan has done nothing wrong.

“This is typical media spin and I like how you guys don’t put any of the blame on Roman Reigns. What happened when Roman Reigns asked Buddy Murphy? What happened? What did he say he saw? He said he saw no-one, and only when he had his head forced against a wall did he say anything about Rowan.”

Bryan went on to tell the interviewer that he would likely reveal somebody’s name if he were also to have his head pushed against a wall in the same way that Reigns forced Rowan’s name out of Murphy.

“I don’t know Buddy Murphy. I don’t care about Roman Reigns. All I know is Rowan has nothing to do with this.”

What's next?

Roman Reigns, Buddy Murphy, Daniel Bryan and Rowan are not currently booked for SummerSlam on August 11, but it is safe to assume that there will be another storyline development at the PPV.