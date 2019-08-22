WWE News: Superstar couple buys a new luxury mansion worth $6.4 million [Photos]

Home sweet home!

The Miz likes to call himself an 'A-list' Hollywood Superstar; and unfortunately, that may not be true, but there is no stopping The Miz from behaving so.

The Miz is known backstage to be one of the hardest working Superstars and even though he has been stuck in the mid-card for quite some time, The Miz likes to live life king size. Another evidence of that fact comes from the fresh news that The Miz and his wife Maryse have recently purchased a $6.4 million mansion in Thousand Oakes, California.

More details on The Miz's new mansion:

From Lordsofpain.net:

The English Manor-style house is 10,400 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, and is located in the North Ranch Estates area of Thousand Oaks.

Built in 2001, the home was sold by a non-celebrity couple who purchased the property just over 1 year ago for exactly $6.4 million. It sits on a 1.27 acre gated estate, in a guard-gated community, and features an eight-car garage, scenic mountain and golf fairway views from the front yard, a grand entryway that opens to a foyer with crystal chandelier and double staircase, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and wet bar, family room with fireplace, a nine-seat movie theater, a billiards room, formal dining room with fireplace, a gilt-trimmed living room with another fireplace, master bedroom with sitting area and writing desk with fireplace, master bathroom with dual vanities and built-in soaking tub, office, wine cellar/closet, and more.

The Miz's new house

The Miz, real name Mike Mizanin, is a former WWE Champion and is currently involved in a program with Dolph Ziggler. The Miz and his wife Maryse - who is also a WWE Superstar- star in their hit reality series called Miz and Mrs on the USA Network.

We would like to congratulate the two on the purchase of this dream house, and hope that the WWE power couple has lots of great memories in the house!

