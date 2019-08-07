WWE Rumors: SmackDown star reportedly has people in power backstage behind him

Is it finally time for El Idolo to get a big push forward in WWE?

What's the story?

In light of WWE's reliance on stars from the past to help fix any and all of its problems, there are a few current stars on RAW and SmackDown that still have backstage support.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of those stars on SmackDown is Andrade, and El Idolo has "people in power who are behind him". WrestleTalk.com carried the rumors from the WON.

In case you didn't know . . .

Andrade started out as a face down in NXT, but things really clicked for his character when he both turned heel and aligned with Zelina Vega. He won the NXT Championship and joined the main roster last year after WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

With both SummerSlam on hand and the changes backstage regarding Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman taking over SmackDown and RAW respectively, things are kicking into high gear prior to SmackDown moving to Fox in a few months.

SummerSlam is the second biggest show on the pay-per-view schedule and WWE has brought back Hall-Of-Famers Goldberg and Trish Stratus for matches on the card. While the nostalgia helps the product to an extent, it also means that a good deal of the talented roster won't get showcased this weekend.

One of those stars is Andrade. He has rekindled his feud with Rey Mysterio and won on RAW last night. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is because El Idolo has people behind him backstage.

“There are people who… he has people in power who are behind him, yet they don’t do anything with him so it’s kinda a weird thing, but I guess now is the start of attempting to do something with him.”

Special thanks to WrestleTalk for the transcription.

Andrade knocked Mysterio out of a gauntlet match last week on RAW and proceeded to rip the legend's mask off. He had a few fantastic matches earlier this year with Mysterio on SmackDown and their chemistry has been showcased again recently.

The wins over Mysterio are thought to be a part of a push for Andrade since Rey is held in such high regard by fans and wrestlers alike.

What's next?

It appeared that a push was in store for Andrade when he was facing Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, but unfortunately, deaths in his family forced WWE to change things up. El Idolo has already showed his amazing in-ring skill so hopefully he does get a push going forward.