AEW News: Former Champion in WWE to debut at All Out and replace Jon Moxley in his match

Bad news for Moxley

Why did PAC leave WWE?

Neville, now known as PAC, is not only a former NXT Champion but is arguably the best Cruiserweight Champion in WWE to date.

However, due to creative differences with the company, he left WWE in 2018. After a long hiatus from wrestling, PAC finally joined Dragon Gate. However, his joining of AEW had been teased for a long time even though the deal had apparently fallen apart.

PAC finally coming to AEW

Initially, PAC was advertised to face Hangman Page at Double or Nothing - which never happened, and then it was rumored that he will be Chris Jericho's mystery partner during AEW'S TV Tapings. However, it looks like AEW has had to speed up his debut at AEW due to Moxley's injury.

AEW has officially announced that PAC will, indeed, be coming to AEW and face Kenny Omega at the grand show. The reason behind this last-minute decision is the unfortunate injury of Jon Moxley, who had to pull out of All Out.

Here is what Moxley Tweeted:

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out .

Is Dragon Gate okay with this?

There are multiple Superstars in AEW who work for other promotions as well, and it seems that Dragon Gate has no problem with PAC joining AEW as well. The Observer has stated that Dragon Gate is okay with PAC working All Out as they feel he will still return to the promotion.

