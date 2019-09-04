WWE News: 2-time Champion 'begged and pleaded' with Vince McMahon for a push

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.47K // 04 Sep 2019, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

Even though Chad Gable is a 2-time Tag Team Champion on the main roster, most fans would agree that WWE has not exactly utilized his talents as well as they could have.

Fortunately for Gable, a great showing in the ongoing King of the Ring tournament has given his singles career a breath of fresh air as the former American Alpha won his match against Andrade on SmackDown - in what many consider an upset victory.

Chad Gable recently spoke to PWInsider about a variety of topics including his KOTR run and how he had to persuade Vince McMahon to utilize him better.

Gable on "begging and pleading" Vince McMahon to give him something to do:

When Bobby and I were broken up when I got traded to SmackDown, I immediately went to Vince, you know, with character ideas, pitches for stories, and I made my own vignettes. I made my own promos that I would bring my laptop in and show him. Just basically like begging, pleading, doing whatever I could to get something, get anything. And I wasn’t married to these ideas that I was giving him.

Look, I’m open to anything. This is what I’ve got for you, but I’ll do anything you’ve got in mind because I’m ready to work. I’m ready to deliver for you, and so when I’m doing that, it shows them that I want to work, that I’m ready. And so when they come back to me with something, there’s no way I’m going to be a guy that is going to poo poo some ideas, you know, or anything that they give me. Because them offering me anything means that they want to invest in me, and to me that’s a compliment.

He further went on to say that he is ready for them to invest in him, and he is confident that he will deliver.

Also Read: Roman Reigns to feud with former Intercontinental Champion after Clash of Champions

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!