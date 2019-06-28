AEW News: Major stipulation added to Jon Moxley's first match at AEW

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 139 // 28 Jun 2019, 20:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley vs Joey Janela

What’s the story?

Jon Moxley will try to steal the show yet again, as he takes on Joey Janela in an “Unsanctioned Match” at AEW Fyter Fest. The company recently released a video on Twitter confirming the news and further suggested that the competitors’ propensity for violence was the reason for this stipulation.

In case you didn’t know...

Moxley made the switch from the WWE to All Elite Wrestling when his contract expired with his former employers. He has been making the news with a new look and gimmick (from his WWE days) and has been doing well for himself.

Now, in an attempt to draw more crowds, the company has announced yet another match that could grab the attention of the fans for the pay-per-view this Saturday (29th June).

Also Read: Hall of Famer Gives Props to Undertaker and Goldberg

The heart of the matter...

AEW has been trying hard to steal the show and is getting a great response from the audiences. To continue doing what it does best, the company has now set up a match with no rules, anything goes, between Jon Moxley and Joey Janela. Both competitors are said to be fierce inside the ring and this could turn into something ugly or ironically beautiful.

It could eventually steal the show and go trending (like most other AEW things) and can help the ratings go higher. The fans will have a lot of expectations from this match too and hopefully, the two competitors can deliver on the night.

What's next?

The recent low ticket sales made by WWE for Stomping Grounds versus the sold-out arenas for AEW shows is an indication of how the fans are liking the product that they getting from Cody Rhodes. Due to this, their level of expectations from the company now is much more than what they possibly have from WWE.

This makes it essential to maintain high standards inside the ring and such matches can really be mouth-watering for the audiences if done right. Hopefully, that is the case.