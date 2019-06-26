WWE News: Hall of Famer Gives Props to Undertaker and Goldberg

Kurt Angle and the Undertaker go way back

What’s the story?

Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle believes The Undertaker and Goldberg still have some gas left in the tank, despite their lackluster showing at Super Showdown earlier this month. He specifically points out that they can have good matches against smaller wrestlers. These claims were made during one of his Q&A sessions on Facebook

In case you didn’t know…

The Undertaker and Goldberg squared off for the first time ever at WWE Super Showdown. Due to both Superstars being out of their primes and multiple botches committed throughout the match, the clash didn’t do justice to its “Dream Match” tag. The performances of both Superstars were criticized by the WWE Universe.

Even though Kurt Angle has retired from Professional Wrestling, he still likes to keep himself updated on the current product. He recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE in a non-wrestling capacity. In addition to that, he sits down every week for a Q&A session with fans on his Facebook page. The Hall of Famer doesn’t hesitate to share his honest opinions in his answers.

The heart of the matter

During a recent Facebook live Q&A session, Angle shared his opinion about the Super Showdown main event. He gave props to both men and said that The Undertaker and Goldberg could still wrestle well if paired with appropriate opponents. Thanks to Fightful for the following transcription:

I don’t see any scenario that would force me to come out of retirement, I plan on staying retired. You need to give Goldberg and Undertaker credit for getting in there and doing what they did. Both are big guys and “power” wrestlers. I believe they both still have the ability to wrestle again if given the right opponents. I believe they both would have great matches with smaller wrestlers. Especially at their age. That’s my opinion.

The multi-time World Champion also touched upon other topics. He claimed that the current product is better than it has been in many years, and also chimed in about the rating of WWE's product being the cause of a less edgy show.

What’s next?

Goldberg’s WWE future is still uncertain, but The Undertaker returned during Monday’s Raw to insert himself into the Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon feud. It remains to be seen how well he works with these performers.

As for Kurt Angle, he clearly mentioned that he plans on staying retired. However, he is still a part of the company, so expect him to pop up on WWE programming in a limited role somewhere down the line.