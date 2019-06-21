WWE Rumors: WWE considering London, Las Vegas and Jacksonville for WrestleMania

As per a report in this week’s Wrestling Observer, WrestleMania could have a brand new home if WWE follows up on a recently conducted survey about a viable location for The Showcase Of The Immortals.

They are apparently considering London, Jacksonville, Chicago and Las Vegas for hosting WrestleMania in the future.

WWE has been concerned regarding its recent ratings and viewership drop and has been trying to come up with a solution for this problem. They have been trying to match their rivals in terms of ticket sales and a better product, though things are not as simple as they seem to be.

The Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently noted that:

WWE sent out a marketing study regarding future WrestleManias. They were asking people who have traveled to WrestleMania in the past who are in their database what cities they were most interested in going to, as well as how much money they estimate they spend in merchandise, transportation, and tickets. The cities they listed as under consideration for future WrestleMania were London (notable that the city is under consideration), Chicago, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Santa Clara, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Toronto, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

Chicago, Jacksonville and Las Vegas are locations of the first major AEW events, with the Atlanta capital and London being new additions to the list of cities that had hosted WrestleMania before. The UK capital has been having a notable demand and a lot of fans want to see WrestleMania being hosted there.

However, Tampa will be the host of next year's WrestleMania 36, whilst it was being suggested that WrestleMania 37 in 2021 would be a Los Angeles locale show. Despite that, things may now change if the company and the management consider these details while making that decision.

The WWE is quite keen to win this new war that has emerged with its rivals and will be hoping that it can still break new records on its flagship shows.

For this purpose, they want to host WrestleMania at a venue from where it can draw the maximum audience. With that being said, how well this survey works out for them and what result it brings, remains to be seen.