WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 37 location already revealed?

Rohit Nath // 29 Apr 2019, 09:07 IST

WWE may return to this city for WrestleMania after 16 years

What's the story?

We usually get to know about a WrestleMania location a full year in advance. For example, when WrestleMania 35 weekend was happening, it was revealed prior that WrestleMania 36 would be hosted at Tampa, Florida.

This is a long-standing tradition, but the Wrestling Observer Radio may have already found out the venue for WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania is a big deal for cities in United States (and rest of North America), because the guaranteed 70,000+ attendance ensures that there is a major economic impact. WrestleMania has grown so much in value over the years that Forbes named it as the sixth most valuable sporting event.

While it wasn't ahead of the Superbowl, the Olympics (Winter and Summer both), and the FIFA World Cup, it did beat major events such as the UEFA Champions League. This is why cities have to bid to host WrestleMania, with WWE often favouring the South-East regions such as Florida, where conditions are normally favourable.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE may be hosting WrestleMania 37 at Los Angeles, a city that hasn't hosted the mega event since 2005. If it does happen, it'll be the first time in sixteen years that WWE brings the show of shows to the City of Angels.

Dave Meltzer further noted that while WWE wants to host it in Los Angeles in 2022, LA may be getting what they want and hosting it a year later. Since Hollywood Park, a new open air stadium is set to open in 2020, WWE has the opportunity of breaking their 2016 WrestleMania record, where they claimed an attendance of 101,000 people.

Meltzer stated that WWE could end up breaking that record by claiming 102,000 people. Either way, it'll be interesting to see another massive stadium show of that calibre.

What's next?

WWE has another WrestleMania to deal with prior to that, so their focus will be building up to Tampa next year, where WrestleMania 36 will set sail!