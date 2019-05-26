AEW News: Massive former WWE Superstar appears at Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing!

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing was expected to have a few noteworthy surprises and one of them turned out to be the appearance of former WWE Superstar, Awesome Kong aka Kharma.

Kong was included as the last-minute addition to the Triple Threat women's match by Brandi Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

Awesome Kong, real name Kia Stevens, began wrestling in 2002 and has worked for a number of promotions over the course of her 19-year career.

Kong made her name for herself in Japan, Ring of Honor, and TNA/Impact Wrestling before getting signed by WWE in 2010 under the moniker of Kharma.

However, Kong's leave of absence due to pregnancy affected her organic rise in the company. She would return at Royal Rumble 2012 as part of the men's Rumble match. Kong would eventually get released from WWE in July 2012.

Kong would continue to ply her trade on the independent circuit while also enjoying a brief stint in TNA in 2015, where she won the Knockouts Championship twice. He last match took place May 2018, that was until her most recent comeback at Double or Nothing.

The heart of the matter

Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Kylie Rae made their respective entrances for the first women's match in AEW. However, Brandi Rhodes interrupted the proceedings and came out in her wrestling gear.

She spoke about how she envisioned the match to not just be great, but to be awesome. Awesome Kong's music hit and out came the intimidating star, much to the shock of the competitors in the ring.

Kong's towering presence wasn't enough to get her the win as Britt Baker would come out victorious at the end of the four-way contest.

What's next?

Awesome Kong is a popular name who will surely be a major player in AEW going forward. However, Britt Baker seems to be the talent that the women's division will be built around.