AEW News: MJF reveals his reason behind signing with the company

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 130 // 29 Jul 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MJF

What’s the story?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently appeared in Talk in Jericho where he revealed why he could not join the WWE and opted for AEW instead. He stated that it was his Major League Wrestling (MLW) contract prevented him for joining Vince McMahon and co.

In case you didn’t know...

MJF was being linked with a move to the WWE, with the company looking to add some more top stars and improve their rankings. However, the superstar signed a new long-term deal with Cody Rhodes’ company and is not going anywhere now, it seems.

The heart of the matter...

While on Talk is Jericho, he spoke with Chris Jericho about the decision to renew and stated,

"[After All In], Cody [Rhodes] pulled me to the side and was like, 'I am sure you are going to have a much easier time now going to [WWE].' At the time, I was signed to Major League Wrestling. I had signed a three-year deal with MLW, and in my contract it stated, I could not work for WWE. At no point in the contract did it state anything about AEW because AEW was not even a thing yet. Once we figured out the logistics of everything, and Court [Bauer] was 100 percent cool [with it]."

He also said that once he met Tony Khan and discussed AEW, he knew that he wanted to be a part of this. He didn't want to work for a promotion where he was told what to do. He wanted to have creative freedom, which he thinks will be given in AEW.

What next?

MJF is one of the hottest things in the wrestling industry right now. Fans are enjoying all the heelwork he has been doing in AEW and social media so far. The company might have some big plans for him in the future.