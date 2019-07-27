WWE News: Mick Foley was unhappy with his 24/7 title promo

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 280 // 27 Jul 2019, 20:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mick Foley with the 24/7 title

What's the Story?

In an interview with Jason Agnew from Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Mick Foley discussed his 24/7 title promo on Raw in May this year. He thinks that he could have done a better job at introducing the newest WWE belt to the fans.

In Case You Didn't Know...

WWE decided to introduce a new championship belt called the 24/7 championship in May this year to boost the ratings and to give the lower card wrestlers some air time. The championship has been a huge hit with the fans because of its unusual story-line and matches.

The Heart of the Matter

Talking about the promo that he delivered while introducing the 24/7 championship, Foley said:

"I wasn't happy with my promo. I thought it was the worst promo I've given in ring, well I guess there were a couple of worse ones when I was GM. As far as the one off, I think it was the worst I've done in a number of years." (Thanks to Wrestling Inc for transcription)

He also felt that the audience was a bit disappointed when he initially pulled out the belt as they might have been expecting the Hardcore title to get unfurled.

During the interview, he also revealed that despite being one of the best in delivering promos in his prime, he is given a script these dayswhen he appears on WWE television. He admitted that scripted promos can be difficult for him due to his diminishing memory powers.

What's Next?

Mick Foley's last appearance in the WWE came at the Raw Reunion, where he was attacked by Bray Wyatt. He still has a very good relationship with the company and hence, we might see him again soon. However, there are no plans for Foley at the moment.

Also Read: Backstage news about Eric Bischoff's first SmackDown as Executive Director