WWE Rumors: Backstage news about Eric Bischoff's first SmackDown as Executive Director

Fambeat
ANALYST
Rumors
467   //    25 Jul 2019, 03:38 IST

The Executive Director of SmackDown Live
The Executive Director of SmackDown Live

What’s the story? 

A few weeks ago, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were announced as the Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively. Even though it was said that Paul Heyman had reported to duty merely days after the announcement, Eric Bischoff’s starting date had been in question all this time.

However, PWInsider has now confirmed that Eric Bischoff has finally taken over as the Executive Director of SmackDown Live this past Monday. 

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since the big announcement, the wrestling world had been waiting for Eric Bischoff to start working as the Executive Director of Smackdown Live. Various rumors were circulating on the web regarding this matter. While some sources said that he would start immediately after the Extreme Rules PPV, others indicated that it wouldn’t be that soon. 

Bischoff had been keeping everyone updated with his status through social media. He finally moved to Stanford Connecticut recently and was spotted at Raw Reunion in a backstage segment. This further fueled the speculations that the former GM of Raw had officially started working with WWE. 

The heart of the matter...

The most recent edition of SmackDown Live was the first one attended by Eric Bischoff in his new role.

PWInsider reports that although Bischoff didn’t have influence over any of the segments on the show, he spent a lot of time with the WWE creative team and sat in on production meetings. It will take some time for both Bischoff and everyone else to get familiar with the change. 

Bischoff also visited WWE HQ located in Stamford, CT last week and the report mentioned that last Monday was his official start date.

Also Read: Miz opens up about how he felt after being left off two consecutive pay-per-views

What’s next? 

SmackDown Live has been quite solid for the last few weeks and it will be interesting to see how Eric Bischoff works on making it better creatively. The WWE Universe expects him to work on getting deserving Superstars more TV time. 

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Eric Bischoff
