WWE News: Miz opens up about how he felt after being left off two consecutive pay-per-views

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
123   //    23 Jul 2019, 19:58 IST

The Miz
The Miz

What's the story?

Former WWE champion The Miz recently spoke to Newsweek about how he felt after being left off two back to back pay-per-views. He said that he doesn't want to be thrown in a random match that nobody cares about. He would rather like to be involved in a feud that fans would want to see.

In case you didn't know...

Miz's last pay-per-view appearance was at Super ShowDown, where he was involved in the 50-men battle Royale. Before that, he faced Shane McMahon in a steel cage match at Money in the Bank and lost. Since then, he has been mostly hosting "Miz TV" on both Raw and SmackDown Live to hype other superstar's matches.

The heart of the matter...

Speaking about his current standing in WWE, Miz said that he is perfectly fine being left off the pay-per-views if he is not involved in a storyline that fans are invested in. He would rather let the people who are involved in good storylines get the air time than him.

I have a problem with being the center of attention. I don't want to just be thrown in a cold match that no one cares about. What we are as WWE superstars are storytellers. If I'm not involved in a story that people are invested in, that people want to see, then no.

When asked about his feud with Dolph Ziggler, he said:

I don't know what's gotten into him or what's going on. Sometimes I feel that Dolph is very bitter. And when someone else has success he feels like it should be him. [He feels] he's more talented, athletic, better, smarter, wittier. He's one of those people that says 'why not me?' so he tries to project that on people and that person just happened to be me because I'm happy."

Also Read: Rhyno opens up about how the company treats their talents


What's Next?

Miz started a rivalry with Dolph Ziggler last week. So, we may get a match between the two at SummerSlam next month. However, nothing has been made official yet.


