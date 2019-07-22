WWE News: Rhyno opens up about how the company treats their talents

Rhyno

What’s the story?

In a recent interview, ECW legend Rhyno spoke to Brady Hicks of In the Room on VOC Nation and talked about the importance of wrestler’s health. Injuries are a part of a wrestler’s career and the former WWE Superstar expressed his thoughts on the matter.

In case you didn’t know

There have been a lot of wrestlers calling out WWE in the past due to issues regarding their well-being, but Rhyno made it clear that the company cares about its employees. He added that the company tries to make the environment as safe as possible, to avoid any possible injuries and help the Superstars to have a long-term career.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Rhyno said (thanks to Wrestling Inc. for transcription):

The health of the wrestlers is very important to WWE. You will hear people trash talk that and it is untrue. They encourage people to bring problems to their attention. They have standard testing equipment like EKG and Ultrasounds on the road. They go the extra step just to make sure.

Wrestlers often tend to make comebacks in their career and Rhyno himself has made a couple. His first return was from 2001-05, along with the return of ECW. His second return was from 2015-now, though he has always been on and off the air.

Speaking about this, he added,

We are like one big family in WWE. It was fun on the first run, but as you get a little bit older, you mature too. I try to help the guys and the girls now to try and avoid certain mistakes outside of the ring.

It appeared that he was pretty happy with his time in WWE and is grateful to the company for everything he achieved there. He also said that when the company invests so much time into a talent, they shouldn't go out of their way to do something that will put the company in the bad light. He advices all the wrestlers to stay away from arguments and should focus on their respective careers.

What next?

As revealed in this week's Impact Wrestling TV tapings, Rhyno has officially joined Impact now and has already started a rivalry with Elgin.