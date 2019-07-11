AEW News: New match set for Fight For The Fallen, more on Jericho's big announcement

Fight For The Fallen

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling's next big event, Fight For The Fallen, takes place this Saturday night, and the final event card is taking shape days before the show.

AEW announced today that Sonny Kiss vs Peter Avalon has been added to the Fight For The Fallen card, and former NXT star Leva Bates will be in Avalon's corner for the bout.

In case you didn't know...

Below is the current match card for Fight For The Fallen, which takes place just one night before WWE Extreme Rules, and will run up against the EVOLVE 10th anniversary special airing on WWE Network.

-- Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks in a dream tag team match

-- Kenny Omega vs Cima

-- Brandi Rhodes vs Allie

-- The Lucha Bros (Pentagon and Fenix) vs SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

-- Sonny Kiss vs Peter Avalon w/ Leva Bates

-- The pre-show will feature MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc in a six-man tag team match

The event will also feature a special appearance by Chris Jericho, who is set to return to action in AEW against Adam Page at the upcoming All Out event.

The heart of the matter

Apart from the above match, Chris Jericho is being advertised for a special appearance at Fight For The Fallen this weekend, and AEW is promising Jericho will have a live mic in hand for the event and will be making a major announcement.

Jericho has released a new video teasing his appearance this Saturday night, and warns the roster and officials of AEW that they are not going to like what he has to say.

What's next?

Jericho adds that he still wants his "thank you" from AEW, and that what he has to say this Saturday night is not what AEW will want to hear, but it will be what they need to hear. You can listen to more from Jericho below.

What do you think Chris Jericho will announce this Saturday night at Fight For The Fallen? Let us know in the comment section!