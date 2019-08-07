AEW News: New trademark filing possibly reveals name of TNT TV show

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 409 // 07 Aug 2019, 19:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All Elite Wrestling

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for two major events in the coming weeks, with All Out taking place over Labor Day weekend, and the first TNT television taping taking place on October 2nd.

While AEW has yet to officially announce the name of its new TV show on TNT, PWInsider.com is reporting that new trademark filings have possibly revealed the name of the new show.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, AEW announced that the first set of TV tapings on TNT will take place on October 2nd at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Announced for the show is a huge six-man tag team match featuring Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

Earlier this week, AEW announced that the October 9th and 16th episodes of the company's TNT TV show will air live from Boston and Philadelphia, respectively, and tickets for the tapings will be on-sale soon.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider.com, on August 2nd All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the phrase "AEW Revolution", which could hint at the name of the new TV show on TNT.

The report adds that the name trademark has been filed for various purposes, including:

Live streaming of video pay-per-view events on the internet; communication services, namely, transmitting streamed sound and audio-visual recordings via the internet; streaming of audio material on the internet; streaming of video material on the internet; transmission of information in the audio-visual field; mobile media services in the nature of electronic transmission of entertainment media content; podcasting services; webcasting services; video-on-demand transmission services

Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether or not All Elite Wrestling will reveal AEW Revolution as the official name of its TV show, but with the company wanting to provide a fresh pro wrestling alternative, the Revolution name would be fitting.