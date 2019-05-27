AEW News: Reason why Chris Jericho pulled out of Starrcast

Chris Jericho plays by his own rules

What's the story?

Chris Jericho was scheduled to host a live episode of his ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast during the final day of Starrcast. However, the AEW Double or Nothing headliner pulled out of the event and later revealed the reason why he decided not to attend his own show.

In case you didn't know…

To coincide with Double or Nothing on May 25, several wrestling talk shows and Q&As took place at Starrcast from May 23-26, including ‘An Evening with Cody & The Bucks’ and a special panel with Bret Hart and Tom Magee.

A giant of the podcasting world, as well as the wrestling world, Chris Jericho used his new Judas Effect finisher to defeat Kenny Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing, setting up a match against Casino Battle Royale winner Adam Page at a later date to determine the first AEW World Champion.

Following his success at AEW’s first pay-per-view, Jericho was lined up to host an edition of ‘Talk Is Jericho’ to conclude a wrestling-filled weekend for the fans in attendance in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show was also due to air on FITE, with viewers being charged $14.99 to watch it if they did not purchase a Day/Weekend Pass.

The heart of the matter

Throughout his three decades in pro wrestling, Chris Jericho has been known to occasionally use his heel or face gimmick outside of the confines of a wrestling arena (e.g. during a heel run in WWE, he refused to have merchandise or sign autographs).

It appears as though Y2J used this approach at Starrcast, as he refused to attend his own show due to the fact that he did not receive a “thank you” from Kenny Omega, the fans or the higher-ups in AEW – something he requested at the end of Double or Nothing for making the show a success.

Starrcast sent out a memo earlier in the day encouraging fans to attend ‘Inside The Ropes with Dustin Rhodes’, which took place at the same time, instead.

Jericho’s no-show prompted a humorous tweet from the official Starrcast account:

What's next?

Although the date is yet to be confirmed, Chris Jericho will face Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at some point in the next few months.