×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Ric Flair comments on rumours linking him with All Elite Wrestling

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
534   //    01 Jul 2019, 01:25 IST

AEW did not approach Ric Flair
AEW did not approach Ric Flair


What’s the story?

Ric Flair was rumoured to make an appearance at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing and there was no clear evidence to confirm or deny it. Now, the 16-time WWE champion has cleared the air and squashed the rumour that linked him with AEW.

In case you didn’t know…

All Elite Wrestling had their first ever pay-per-view on 25th May, and it was a grand success. The new pro-wrestling promotion was filled with a lot of exciting matches and had a lot of former WWE stars involved in it.

One segment saw Bret Hart make his way to the ring and unveil the AEW World Championship title. Soon after the PPV was over, there were rumours that Ric Flair was initially supposed to do the unveiling and not Bret Hart.

The reports suggested that Flair, who was hospitalised at that time, was taken out of the segment as he was unable to make it.

The heart of the matter

Flair made it clear that there were no talks with All Elite Wrestling at all and that the rumour was baseless. The 16-time champion was talking to Wrestling Inc's on their WINCLY podcast when he revealed the same. He said:

“No. Absolutely not. I heard that too and I've never discussed that with anybody. I'm flattered that I was under consideration but I was never approached for that deal.”

What’s next?

Jericho has confirmed that he will be facing 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World title on August 31st at AEW’s All Out Pay-Per-View.

Do you think Ric Flair would have been a better choice than Bret Hart to unveil the title?

Who do you think will be the first ever All Elite Wrestling World champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Ric Flair
Advertisement
WWE News: Jim Ross reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing with All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Hall Of Famers who could appear in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Big news for AEW on TNT confirmed!
RELATED STORY
AEW News: CM Punk takes brutal shot at AEW
RELATED STORY
Why All Elite Wrestling has already won against WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon comments on AEW's impact on professional wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals why he signed with All Elite Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals why he prefers All Elite Wrestling over WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Kenny Omega confirms reason why he rejected WWE for All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: All Elite Wrestling blocked Jon Moxley from working NJPW G1 Climax 29; more contract details revealed 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us