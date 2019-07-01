AEW News: Ric Flair comments on rumours linking him with All Elite Wrestling

AEW did not approach Ric Flair

What’s the story?

Ric Flair was rumoured to make an appearance at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing and there was no clear evidence to confirm or deny it. Now, the 16-time WWE champion has cleared the air and squashed the rumour that linked him with AEW.

In case you didn’t know…

All Elite Wrestling had their first ever pay-per-view on 25th May, and it was a grand success. The new pro-wrestling promotion was filled with a lot of exciting matches and had a lot of former WWE stars involved in it.

One segment saw Bret Hart make his way to the ring and unveil the AEW World Championship title. Soon after the PPV was over, there were rumours that Ric Flair was initially supposed to do the unveiling and not Bret Hart.

The reports suggested that Flair, who was hospitalised at that time, was taken out of the segment as he was unable to make it.

The heart of the matter

Flair made it clear that there were no talks with All Elite Wrestling at all and that the rumour was baseless. The 16-time champion was talking to Wrestling Inc's on their WINCLY podcast when he revealed the same. He said:

“No. Absolutely not. I heard that too and I've never discussed that with anybody. I'm flattered that I was under consideration but I was never approached for that deal.”

What’s next?

Jericho has confirmed that he will be facing 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World title on August 31st at AEW’s All Out Pay-Per-View.

