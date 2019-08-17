AEW News: Shawn Spears attacks MJF, brawls with Cody Rhodes at Independent Wrestling Event

At the #FightingBack9 event held by Capital City Championship Combat, Shawn Spears attacked MJF and brawled with Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring. Cody Rhodes and MJF were booked in the main-event against TDT.

For those who are unaware, Shawn Spears attacked Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, opening up the back of his head. As a result, Cody Rhodes received 10 stitches for his injury. You can watch footage of the incident here.

Shawn Spears revealed that he went after his former friend because Cody Rhodes referred to him as a 'good hand' after his signing was announced. Spears alleged that Cody has constantly used people throughout his career and thrown them away when he's done with them. Shawn Spears has brought in Tully Blanchard as his manager, who will be by his side at All Out.

Brandi Rhodes also got involved when she said that Shawn Spears' 15 minutes were up and hinted that there will be a price to pay when the two wrestlers face each other. Her exact words were:

"Ten staples to the back of my beloved's head, that was your 15 minutes. I really hope you enjoyed them!"

As mentioned earlier, Shawn Spears attacked MJF and brawled with Cody Rhodes. Shawn Spears attempted to hit Cody Rhodes with a chair but was saved by MJF. Shawn Spears bolted from the ring.

According to Pat Laprade, It appears that as Shawn Spears was about to leave, he was brought back in by TDT and they beat him up alongside Rhodes and MJF.

After the TDT vs. Cody & MJF match at the C*4 Fighting Back show in Ottawa, Canada, Shawn Spears appeared to confront Cody. They brawled, teased a chair shot, Spears was about to leave but TDT brought him back in the ring and they all beat them up, again teasing the chair shot. pic.twitter.com/clC5oLgHn2 — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) August 17, 2019

All three of Cody's matches in each of the AEW Pay-Per-Views were well-received, with his match against Dustin Rhodes being rated as one of the best of the year. It looks like Cody Rhodes' match with Shawn Spears is not going to be any different. It should be interesting once the two face off at All Out.