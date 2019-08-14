AEW News: Shawn Spears responds to his upcoming match with Jon Moxley on TNT

Matthew Serocki

The Chairman holds no punches when speaking about his match with Jon Moxley.

After it was announced earlier today that Shawn Spears and Jon Moxley would be facing off on the October 9th episode of All Elite Wrestling's show on TNT, Spears didn't take long to mock both Moxley and his opponent at All Out, Cody. In response to AEW's tweet hyping the match for Boston, Spears said that "he'd be putting down two [expletives] in two months. He also said "you're welcome in advance, Boston."

Shawn Spears embracing the dark side

When he participated in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, Shawn Spears looked different than he did in WWE but still maintained "the Perfect Ten" gimmick. He initially debuted on the Road to Double or Nothing when he was showcased pulling his entrance card from the deck.

But things took a turn down a much different path at Fyter Fest. After Cody's match with Darby Allin went to a time-limit draw, Spears appeared in the ring with a chair in hand. Before the American Nightmare could acknowledge Spears' presence, the former Tye Dillinger blasted Cody with a chair shot to the head. It caused Cody to bleed and was a shocking moment from the young company.

Stacking the deck

After his controversial turn at Fyter Fest, Shawn Spears was booked in a match for Fight For the Fallen alongside Sammy Guevara and MJF. Since MJF is close with Cody, it provided a dynamic of "how long can they co-exist" for the match. When all was said and done, Spears picked up the pin on Allin and gloated after the win.

During the build to All Out, Spears appeared on the second episode on the Road to All Out. He was interviewed by Jim Ross about several things, including what it's like to be in AEW and most importantly, why he attacked Cody like he did at Fyter Fest. Spears revealed that it was due to words he perceived as derogatory in the business - being a good hand. It means that some wrestlers are reliable for putting on a good match, but not much else.

Shawn Spears clearly took exception to the comment and said that Cody had changed since they became friends. In order to continue to play mind games with his former friend, Spears enlisted the help of an enemy of the Rhodes family in Tully Blanchard. Blanchard appeared in the closing moments of the episode and will presumably be Spears' manager. Will the Perfect Ten make good on his words of putting both Moxley and Cody down?

