AEW News: Shawn Spears takes a dig at Cody Rhodes in his reply to Brandi Rhodes' tweet

The attack

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes recently posted the link of the 2nd episode of Road to Fight for the Fallen, stating "who says you can't be vulnerable?"

Shawn Spears responded to Rhodes' tweet, taking a shot at Cody Rhodes by saying that he bled easily when Spears hit him with the chair.

In case you didn't know...

AEW Fyter Fest in a part of the history books now. The show featured a bunch of memorable moments and made it clear that AEW isn't afraid of booking violent matches and displaying gore.

After Cody Rhodes' match with Darby Allin, Shawn Spears sprinted to the ring and hit Rhodes with a brutal chair shot. The attack left Cody lying in a pool of his own blood, as several wrestlers came out to check on him. Spears stared at Brandi Rhodes for a while, before leaving the spot through the crowd.

The heart of the matter

The 2nd episode of Road to Fight for the Fallen has been uploaded on YouTube, and it shows MJF confronting Spears after his attack on Cody. The clip also features a detailed interview with Brandi, where she gets emotional while talking about her match at the upcoming show, and recalls her journey towards it. Brandi will take on Allie at the event.

Speaking of “vulnerable”...



He bled exactly how I thought he would....easily.



Now if @AEWrestling feels they are owed any kind of explanation, they can send good ol Jim Ross for a nice little sit down...



Sincerely,



“A great hand” https://t.co/GdFL0ULsfs — Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) July 4, 2019

Shawn Spears was quick to respond to Brandi's tweet. He singled out the word 'vulnerable" and indicated that vulnerable is exactly what Cody was at Fyter Fest. Spears also said that if AEW wants some kind of explanation, they can send Jim Ross for a sit-down interview with him.

What's next?

A clash between Cody and Spears at a future event is inevitable. Rhodes received 12 stitches following the attack but seems fine as of now.

Are you waiting to see Cody take on Spears at a future show?