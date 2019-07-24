×
AEW News: Shawn Spears takes a shot at Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes 

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
86   //    24 Jul 2019, 23:22 IST

Spears has been paired with Tully Blanchard
Spears has been paired with Tully Blanchard

What's the story?

Earlier today All Elite Wrestling finally announced their new weekly television series coming to the TNT Network in October - but one man isn't too happy about it.

Shawn Spears hit out after the announcement, about not being featured on the live show and hardly being in the trailer - seemingly taking the time to take a jibe at his former employers, too.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that their TV deal with TNT would consist of a two-hour weekly live show commencing on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AEW was also confirmed to be a touring brand with the weekly show taking place from cities all across the United States, and the first event emanating from Washington DC, from the Capital One Arena - with tickets on sale for the event on Monday, July 29th.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Spears, formerly known as WWE's Tye Dillinger, hit out at AEW's poster and trailer for their new TV series, appearing disgruntled as he isn't featured enough on the promotional material. The man formerly known as the Perfect 10 took to Twitter to share the trailer starring Cody Rhodes and took a shot at the AEW Vice President.

Spears debuted in AEW by ambushing Cody Rhodes and hitting him over the head with a steel chair - before dubbing himself as The Chairman and seemingly recruiting Tully Blanchard to be his manager.

Spears also seemingly took a jibe at his former employers, signing off with the line, "Funny, the more things change...the more they stay the same."

What's next?

AEW's weekly television show kicks off on Wednesday October 2nd, on TNT at 8 pm ET.

Will you be watching AEW weekly? Would you like to see Shawn Spears pushed in AEW? Let us know in the comments section.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Cody Rhodes Tye Dillinger
