AEW News: Shawn Spears talks about his contract situation with AEW

Shawn Spears

What's the story?

After the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Shawn Spears (formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE) talked to Fightful, where he revealed that he hasn't signed a contract with AEW yet.

In case you didn't know...

AEW held his first ever pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday. The show was sold out as many marquee matches like Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes vs Dustin Rhodes were part of the match card.

It also had a Casino Battle Royale in its pre-show, in which the winner of the match was going to face the winner of the main event between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho for the first ever AEW Championship match.

Shawn Spears inclusion in the Battle Royale was announced last week as the entrant number 10, via AEW's official Twitter account.

The heart of the matter...

After the show, Shaw Spears gave an interview in which he talked about his contract with AEW. He said that he has not yet signed a contract with the company, and this was just a one-off affair. He thought of it as a big opportunity because he knew that the show will be groundbreaking and he wanted to be part of history.

At this moment, there's nothing in writing. When the opportunity came to [be at AEW Double or Nothing], I dove all over it. I didn't ask any questions. I didn't care. I knew this was groundbreaking and history making and I wanted to be a part of that.

Talking about his former WWE colleague, Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), whose inclusion was the biggest surprise at the end of the show. Spears said that Jon would be happy here as he will get more Creative freedom working with the Cody and the Bucks than he ever got in WWE. He also felt that there will be many WWE wrestlers who would want to jump the ship in the future to AEW.

It was good to see Jon [Moxley]. You could see when he entered the ring that he was him. That's the guy we've been waiting to see for a few years.

What's Next?

Shawn Spears will continue to wrestle in the indies for now, as he already has a handful of Independent dates booked throughout the summer.