AEW News: Six-Man tag team match announced for All Out

All Out

What’s the story?

On the episode of Being The Elite that was aired on Monday, it was announced that SCU (Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian) will be taking on the team of Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Jungle Boy in a six-man tag team match. The match would be held at All Out on the 31st of August.

In case you didn’t know...

All Out is the fourth pay-per-view to be held under AEW's banner after Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest, and Fight for the Fallen. So far, the company has been getting a positive response from the fans for their match quality and storytelling.

The heart of the matter

The match was set-up with a series of segments that took place. A segment initially saw Daniels being haunted by dinosaurs, along with Kazarian going to a Chuck E. Cheese and further, Scorpio Sky watching The Jungle Book. This led to the graphic, confirming the match at the event. John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie also made cameo appearances in the video.

What next?

With the match being added to the show, here is the updated match card:

-Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Chris Jericho (AEW World Championship)

-PAC vs. Kenny Omega

-The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks (AAA Tag Team Championships - Ladder Match)

-The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends (Winners Receive A First Round Bye In AEW Tag Team Title Tournament)

-Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

-Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

-Casino Battle Royale (To Determine Challenger For The Vacant AEW Women's World Championship)

-Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

-Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans

-Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, & Jungle Boy vs. SCU (Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels, & Frankie Kazarian)

Hopefully, the company can deliver with regards to the hype and can compete with its rivals in terms of viewership.