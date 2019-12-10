AEW News: The Dark Order acknowledge mixed fan response

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 18:05 IST SHARE

The Dark Order is starting to get things right!

When The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) debuted at AEW Double or Nothing, it's fair to say that fans had no idea who they were. The vignettes presented prior to AEW Dynamite were also confusing as people weren't sure what to make of the characters and their creepers.

In an interview with Fightful, which happened during Starrcast, The Dark Order acknowledged the fans' mixed response. Uno said,

"Publicly, it's been mixed. But anything professionally has been very good. We're here for the long run. It's only been six weeks of TV. Of course you don't know much about us now, but that's by design. We're supposed to be mysterious. Just wait and see and I promise there will be answers eventually."

Grayson added that fans want to know everything about them but further asked for patience.

"It's a question of patience. Most fans want to know who we are and everything we're going to do. But it's just starting. In the first few episodes of season one, you can't have the spoiler of season ten. There's so much to come. If you're confused now, be confused. That's okay."

Recently, things started coming into focus as it looked they were booked as a Cult and tried to recruit Marko Stunt. Since then, the vignettes on AEW Dynamite have been excellent as they try to recruit "losers" to their order.

They also invaded Being The Elite, which even hinted that a couple of AEW Wrestlers could be joining them. It'll be interesting how things turn out.