AEW News: The reason behind Alicia Atout's name change in All Elite Wrestling (Exclusive)

Alicia Atout became Alicia A!

The role of 'on-air personality' in professional wrestling is one that comes with great responsibility, but one person who's completely made it their own is Alicia Atout.

The Interview Queen cut her teeth in Impact Wrestling before making the switch to All Elite Wrestling - where she underwent a rather surprising name change.

Well, we turned the microphone on The Interview Queen herself and asked all about how Atout became Alicia A in AEW, and what the reasoning was behind the name change, among other things.

That [the name Alicia A] was directly from the brilliant mind of one Cody Rhodes.

Whenever we text, he will either call me AA or Alicia A, and so one time he just said, 'Hey, you cool with the name Alicia A, by the way, for on-air?'

And I'm like, 'I'm not going to say no to him,' so we just rolled with it, I liked the ring of it and it sounds cool, it's different and I like that I can kind of have that moniker for AEW stuff and then just keep it to Alicia Atout with my stuff because backstage is fairly different from my casual, free-flowing interviews, so I really liked it when he pitched that to me, it was cool.

I also asked Alicia if we'll be seeing more of her in AEW any time soon.

All I'm going to say, I get asked this all the time by so many fans every day, 'When will Alicia be All Elite?' It's one of those things where I am speaking with the guys and it's a wait-and-see process, but fingers crossed, in the end, some really cool stuff will be coming up.

You can read our entire interview with Alicia Atout here.

