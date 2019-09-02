AEW News: The Rock praises WWE Hall of Famer's segment at All Out

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 637 // 02 Sep 2019, 07:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Great One has given his verdict on this incredible segment

The Rock took to Twitter to praise the segment when Arn Anderson delivered a spinebuster to Shawn Spears, during his match at All Out. The Rock said, "Spine on the Pine. No one Better." He also praised Jim Ross's commentary as well. It seemed The Rock was as thrilled by the segment as was the crowd in attendance.

So much fun for the crowd!! Double A!! Spine on the pine. No one better!! And great call @JRsBBQ 👏🏾👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 1, 2019

Why was the Arn Anderson segment important?

Arn Anderson was a former member of the Horsemen and tag team partner of Tully Blanchard. He was well known in WCW and had multiple tag team championships in WWE, NWA and WCW. He was known as "The Enforcer" when he was part of The Four Horsemen, due to his hard-hitting style and literally "laying the SmackDown" on his opponents.

Will Arn Anderson show up in AEW on TNT?

It's unclear as to what Arn Anderson's status is with AEW. He's a friend of the Rhodes family and was recently fired by WWE, after 19 years working behind the scenes as a producer and road agent. He did, however, cut a promo backstage after Cody Rhodes won his match.

Arn Anderson praised the AEW product and also hinted at his future with the company. Special thanks to Wrestling Edge for the transcription.

"The fact is, this product, these kids, these men, these women are giving you their heart, soul, blood, guts, anything it takes to win you over. To get your attention and when they get you over they're gonna show ya that the gold standard that their setting now is soon going to be the platinum standard. All you gotta do is give these people their support, and I'm talking everybody from this beautiful young lady to that gentleman holding the camera"

"Give them a little bit of encouragement. You're going to see the tag team division take off and the fact of the matter is this company is on fire, and I mean on fire. Times are a-chagin', okay? But there's one thing that's a constant. Tully said nobody knows the Rhodes, like him. Nobody knows Tully Blanchard, like Arn Anderson."

Advertisement

What's next?

AEW will be debuting on TNT on October 02. Will Arn Anderson be there? Wrestling fans will find out next month.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!